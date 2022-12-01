ספריית חברות
SSI SCHÄFER
SSI SCHÄFER משכורות

המשכורת של SSI SCHÄFER נעה בין $43,432 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור שירות לקוחות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $102,000 עבור משפטי ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של SSI SCHÄFER. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/30/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $80K
שירות לקוחות
$43.4K
משפטי
$102K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

מנהל פרויקט
$83.5K
התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-SSI SCHÄFER הוא משפטי at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $102,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-SSI SCHÄFER הוא $81,739.

משאבים נוספים

