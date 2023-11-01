ספריית חברות
SSH
SSH משכורות

המשכורת החציונית של SSH היא $63,743 עבור מהנדס תוכנה . Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של SSH. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/30/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
מהנדס תוכנה
$63.7K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-SSH הוא מהנדס תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $63,743. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-SSH הוא $63,743.

משאבים נוספים

