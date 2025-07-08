ספריית חברות
SS Construction
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

SS Construction משכורות

המשכורת החציונית של SS Construction היא $59,700 עבור אנליסט אבטחת מידע . Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של SS Construction. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/30/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
אנליסט אבטחת מידע
$59.7K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-SS Construction הוא אנליסט אבטחת מידע at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $59,700. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-SS Construction הוא $59,700.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור SS Construction

חברות קשורות

  • Snap
  • LinkedIn
  • Flipkart
  • Databricks
  • Airbnb
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/ss-construction/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.