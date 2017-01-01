ספריית חברות
SRS Real Estate Partners
    SRS: A premier national commercial real estate powerhouse with 29 strategically positioned offices across the country. Our expert team delivers tailored solutions for tenants, property owners, and investors alike. With deep market knowledge and coast-to-coast coverage, we transform real estate challenges into opportunities. Whether you're expanding your business footprint, optimizing your property portfolio, or seeking investment returns, SRS provides the strategic guidance and execution excellence to achieve your commercial real estate goals.

    srsre.com
    אתר אינטרנט
    1986
    שנת הקמה
    605
    מספר עובדים
    המטה הראשי

