SRI International
SRI International משכורות

המשכורת של SRI International נעה בין $100,667 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס חומרה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $271,350 עבור מנהל תוכנית טכנית ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של SRI International. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/30/2025

מהנדס חומרה
P3 $101K
P5 $157K
מדען נתונים
Median $150K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $125K

מדען מחקר

מהנדס ביו-רפואי
$128K
מהנדס כימיה
$124K

מהנדס מחקר

מהנדס מכונות
$154K
מנהל פרויקט
$196K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$271K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-SRI International הוא מנהל תוכנית טכנית at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $271,350. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-SRI International הוא $150,000.

משאבים נוספים

