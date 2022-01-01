Squarespace משכורות

ספריית חברות
המשכורת של Squarespace נעה בין $59,900 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור שירות לקוחות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $478,333 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Squarespace. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/30/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
L1 $133K
L2 $164K
L3 $195K
L4 $240K
L5 $277K
L6 $328K

מהנדס תוכנה פרונט-אנד

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
L5 $267K
L6 $329K
L7 $478K
מנהל מוצר
L3 $216K
L4 $197K
L5 $298K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
מעצב מוצר
L3 $158K
L4 $198K
L6 $332K
מדען נתונים
L3 $155K
L4 $200K
אנליסט נתונים
Median $135K
אנליסט פיננסי
Median $190K
שיווק
Median $164K
מגייס
Median $150K
חוקר חוויית משתמש
Median $151K
עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי
$79.6K
מנהל תפעול עסקי
$274K
אנליסט עסקי
$118K
שירות לקוחות
Median $59.9K
מנהל מדע נתונים
$224K
משאבי אנוש
$141K
טכנולוג מידע
$191K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
Median $202K
לוח זמני הבשלה

15%

שנה 1

25%

שנה 2

30%

שנה 3

30%

שנה 4

סוג מניות
RSU

בSquarespace, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:

  • 15% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (15.00% שנתי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (25.00% שנתי)

  • 30% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (30.00% שנתי)

  • 30% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (30.00% שנתי)

25%

שנה 1

25%

שנה 2

25%

שנה 3

25%

שנה 4

סוג מניות
RSU

בSquarespace, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:

  • 25% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (25.00% שנתי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)

  • 25% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)

  • 25% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Squarespace הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the L7 level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $478,333. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Squarespace הוא $195,822.

משאבים נוספים

