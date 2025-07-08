ספריית חברות
Square Yards
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Square Yards משכורות

המשכורת של Square Yards נעה בין $2,754 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור טכנולוג מידע ברמה הנמוכה לבין $83,714 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Square Yards. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/30/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
טכנולוג מידע
$2.8K
מהנדס מכירות
$12.1K
מהנדס תוכנה
$25.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$83.7K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Square Yards הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $83,714. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Square Yards הוא $18,844.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Square Yards

חברות קשורות

  • Uber
  • Netflix
  • Dropbox
  • Google
  • Flipkart
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/square-yards/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.