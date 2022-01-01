Splash משכורות

ספריית חברות
המשכורת של Splash נעה בין $76,373 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $184,075 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Splash. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/19/2025

$160K

הצלחת לקוחות
$111K
מנהל מוצר
$184K
מהנדס תוכנה
$76.4K

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Splash הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $184,075. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Splash הוא $111,440.

