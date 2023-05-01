ספריית חברות
Spirit Airlines
Spirit Airlines משכורות

המשכורת של Spirit Airlines נעה בין $91,800 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט נתונים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $143,100 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Spirit Airlines. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/19/2025

$160K

מנהל מוצר
Median $143K
אנליסט נתונים
$91.8K
מנהל פרויקט
$124K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $100K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Spirit Airlines הוא מנהל מוצר עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $143,100. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Spirit Airlines הוא $111,908.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Spirit Airlines

משאבים נוספים