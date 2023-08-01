ספריית חברות
Spirent Communications
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Spirent Communications משכורות

המשכורת של Spirent Communications נעה בין $87,063 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור תפעול שיווק ברמה הנמוכה לבין $201,000 עבור מהנדס מכירות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Spirent Communications. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/19/2025

$160K

קבלו שכר הוגן, לא תשחקו איתכם

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות עבודה והשגנו בקביעות העלאות של 30,000$+ (לפעמים 300,000$+). קבלו משא ומתן על השכר שלכם או את ה קורות החיים שלכם לבדיקה על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים זאת מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $135K

מהנדס רשתות

תפעול שיווק
$87.1K
מנהל מוצר
$152K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
מהנדס מכירות
$201K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$164K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Spirent Communications הוא מהנדס מכירות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $201,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Spirent Communications הוא $152,471.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Spirent Communications

חברות קשורות

  • Coinbase
  • Lyft
  • LinkedIn
  • Amazon
  • Microsoft
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים