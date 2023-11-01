ספריית חברות
Spiral Scout
Spiral Scout משכורות

המשכורת של Spiral Scout נעה בין $59,405 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט עסקי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $107,185 עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Spiral Scout. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/19/2025

$160K

אנליסט עסקי
$59.4K
מנהל פרויקט
$61.5K
מהנדס תוכנה
$107K

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Spiral Scout הוא מהנדס תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $107,185. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Spiral Scout הוא $61,511.

