מדריך חברות
SmartRecruiters
SmartRecruiters משכורות

טווח המשכורת של SmartRecruiters נע בין $42,339 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$118,854 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של SmartRecruiters. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/18/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $42.3K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $119K
מדען נתונים
$64.8K

מעצב מוצר
$53K
מנהל עיצוב מוצר
$103K
מנהל מוצר
$94.9K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-SmartRecruiters הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $118,854. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-SmartRecruiters הוא $79,860.

