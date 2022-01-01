מדריך חברות
Sinch
Sinch משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Sinch נע בין $6,466 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל פרויקטים בקצה התחתון ל-$138,375 עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Sinch. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/25/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $138K
מעצב מוצר
Median $52.4K

מעצב חוויית משתמש

שירות לקוחות
$8.3K

מדען נתונים
$114K
מנהל מוצר
$59.2K
מנהל פרויקטים
$6.5K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$83.6K
אדריכל פתרונות
$97.5K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$55.8K
כותב טכני
$113K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Sinch הוא מהנדס תוכנה עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $138,375. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Sinch הוא $71,396.

