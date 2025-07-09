מדריך חברות
Signode
Signode משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Signode נע בין $14,262 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט אבטחת סייבר בקצה התחתון ל-$119,207 עבור אדריכל פתרונות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Signode. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/21/2025

$160K

רואה חשבון
$56.8K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$14.3K
אדריכל פתרונות
$119K

האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

据报道，Signode最高薪的职位是אדריכל פתרונות at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$119,207。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Signode的年总薪酬中位数为$56,769。

