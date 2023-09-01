מדריך חברות
Sigma Software
Sigma Software משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Sigma Software נע בין $8,358 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מגייס בקצה התחתון ל-$89,550 עבור מהנדס אזרחי בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Sigma Software. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/22/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $79.9K

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

מהנדס אזרחי
$89.6K
מנהל מוצר
$72.4K

מגייס
$8.4K
אדריכל פתרונות
$62.4K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Sigma Software הוא מהנדס אזרחי at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $89,550. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Sigma Software הוא $72,360.

