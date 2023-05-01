מדריך חברות
Sight Machine
Sight Machine משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Sight Machine נע בין $137,685 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אדריכל פתרונות בקצה התחתון ל-$205,800 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Sight Machine. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/22/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
$184K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$206K
אדריכל פתרונות
$138K

האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Sight Machine הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $205,800. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Sight Machine הוא $183,600.

