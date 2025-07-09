מדריך חברות
Siemens Plm Software
Siemens Plm Software משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Siemens Plm Software נע בין $45,792 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס חומרה בקצה התחתון ל-$221,100 עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Siemens Plm Software. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/22/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $120K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מהנדס חומרה
$45.8K
מהנדס מכונות
$65.3K

מנהל מוצר
$221K
מנהל תוכנית
$183K
מכירות
$159K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$204K
אדריכל פתרונות
$164K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Siemens Plm Software הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $221,100. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Siemens Plm Software הוא $161,308.

משאבים אחרים