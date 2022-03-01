ספריית חברות
Shopmonkey
Shopmonkey משכורות

המשכורת של Shopmonkey נעה בין $120,600 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מעצב מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $299,088 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Shopmonkey. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/19/2025

$160K

תפעול עסקי
$176K
מעצב מוצר
$121K
מכירות
$141K

מהנדס תוכנה
$145K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$299K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Shopmonkey הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $299,088. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Shopmonkey הוא $145,270.

משאבים נוספים