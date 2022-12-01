ספריית חברות
SHOPLINE
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

SHOPLINE משכורות

המשכורת של SHOPLINE נעה בין $34,049 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $294,634 עבור מעצב מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של SHOPLINE. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/19/2025

$160K

קבלו שכר הוגן, לא תשחקו איתכם

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות עבודה והשגנו בקביעות העלאות של 30,000$+ (לפעמים 300,000$+). קבלו משא ומתן על השכר שלכם או את ה קורות החיים שלכם לבדיקה על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים זאת מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $41.2K
מעצב מוצר
$295K
מנהל מוצר
$34K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-SHOPLINE הוא מעצב מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $294,634. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-SHOPLINE הוא $41,190.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור SHOPLINE

חברות קשורות

  • SoFi
  • Google
  • Spotify
  • DoorDash
  • Roblox
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים