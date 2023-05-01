ספריית חברות
Shop-Ware
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Shop-Ware משכורות

המשכורת של Shop-Ware נעה בין $93,253 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מדען נתונים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $139,300 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Shop-Ware. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/19/2025

$160K

קבלו שכר הוגן, לא תשחקו איתכם

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות עבודה והשגנו בקביעות העלאות של 30,000$+ (לפעמים 300,000$+). קבלו משא ומתן על השכר שלכם או את ה קורות החיים שלכם לבדיקה על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים זאת מדי יום.

מדען נתונים
$93.3K
מנהל מוצר
$139K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $115K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Shop-Ware és מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $139,300. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Shop-Ware és $115,000.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Shop-Ware

חברות קשורות

  • Apple
  • Stripe
  • Snap
  • Coinbase
  • DoorDash
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים