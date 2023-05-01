ספריית חברות
Shoals Technologies Group
Shoals Technologies Group משכורות

המשכורת החציונית של Shoals Technologies Group היא $121,605 עבור מהנדס תוכנה . Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Shoals Technologies Group. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/30/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
מהנדס תוכנה
$122K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Shoals Technologies Group הוא מהנדס תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $121,605. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Shoals Technologies Group הוא $121,605.

משאבים נוספים

