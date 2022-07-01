ספריית חברות
Shipwell
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Shipwell משכורות

המשכורת של Shipwell נעה בין $96,900 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מעצב מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $201,000 עבור מנהל מדעי נתונים ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Shipwell. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/18/2025

$160K

קבלו שכר הוגן, לא תשחקו איתכם

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות עבודה והשגנו בקביעות העלאות של 30,000$+ (לפעמים 300,000$+). קבלו משא ומתן על השכר שלכם או את ה קורות החיים שלכם לבדיקה על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים זאת מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $115K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

הצלחת לקוחות
$102K
מנהל מדעי נתונים
$201K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
מעצב מוצר
$96.9K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$161K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Shipwell הוא מנהל מדעי נתונים at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $201,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Shipwell הוא $115,000.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Shipwell

חברות קשורות

  • Intuit
  • Dropbox
  • Pinterest
  • Apple
  • Flipkart
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים