ספריית חברות
ShipBob
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

ShipBob משכורות

המשכורת של ShipBob נעה בין $24,430 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מדען נתונים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $215,321 עבור אדריכל פתרונות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של ShipBob. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/30/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $171K
אנליסט עסקי
$142K
מדען נתונים
$24.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
מעצב מוצר
$149K
מנהל מוצר
Median $115K
מנהל פרויקט
$59.2K
מכירות
$214K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$193K
אדריכל פתרונות
$215K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-ShipBob הוא אדריכל פתרונות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $215,321. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-ShipBob הוא $149,250.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור ShipBob

חברות קשורות

  • 6 River Systems
  • Anvyl
  • NEXT Trucking
  • Deliverr
  • McMaster-Carr
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/shipbob/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.