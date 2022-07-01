ספריית חברות
Shinola
Shinola משכורות

המשכורת החציונית של Shinola היא $49,572 עבור מכירות . Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Shinola. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/30/2025

מכירות
$49.6K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Shinola הוא מכירות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $49,572. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Shinola הוא $49,572.

משאבים נוספים

