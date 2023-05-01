ShiftKey משכורות

ספריית חברות
המשכורת של ShiftKey נעה בין $73,975 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור Cybersecurity Analyst ברמה הנמוכה לבין $176,000 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של ShiftKey. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/25/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $115K
מעצב מוצר
Median $165K

מעצב חוויית משתמש

מנהל מוצר
Median $176K

Cybersecurity Analyst
$74K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-ShiftKey הוא מנהל מוצר עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $176,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-ShiftKey הוא $140,000.

