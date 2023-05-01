ספריית חברות
Self משכורות

המשכורת של Self נעה בין $8,437 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט נתונים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $752,555 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Self. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/25/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $120K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

רואה חשבון
$9.4K
עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי
$103K

תפעול עסקי
$201K
אנליסט נתונים
$8.4K
מהנדס חומרה
$121K
Information Technologist (IT)
$73.7K
יועץ ניהולי
$71.4K
שיווק
$106K
מעצב מוצר
$100K
מנהל מוצר
$753K
מנהל פרויקט
$131K
מכירות
$23.2K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$249K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Self הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $752,555. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Self הוא $104,849.

