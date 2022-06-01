ספריית חברות
Schoox
Schoox משכורות

המשכורת של Schoox נעה בין $33,259 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $132,396 עבור מכירות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Schoox. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/15/2025

מגייס
$122K
מכירות
$132K
מהנדס תוכנה
$33.3K

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Schoox הוא מכירות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $132,396. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Schoox הוא $121,605.

