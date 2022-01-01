ספריית חברות
Scholastic משכורות

המשכורת של Scholastic נעה בין $88,000 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט עסקי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $155,000 עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Scholastic. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/15/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $155K
אנליסט עסקי
Median $88K
מעצב מוצר
$126K

מנהל מוצר
$89.2K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Scholastic הוא מהנדס תוכנה עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $155,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Scholastic הוא $107,413.

משאבים נוספים