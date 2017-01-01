ספריית חברות
Scholarly Software
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
תובנות מובילות
  • שתפו משהו ייחודי על Scholarly Software שיכול לעזור לאחרים (למשל טיפים לראיון, בחירת צוותים, תרבות ייחודית וכו').
    • אודות

    Scholarly pioneers cutting-edge software solutions tailored for the higher education landscape. Our innovative platform streamlines academic workflows, enhances classroom engagement, and simplifies administrative processes for universities worldwide. By merging advanced technology with educational expertise, we empower institutions to deliver exceptional learning experiences while improving operational efficiency. Scholarly's intuitive tools support faculty, administrators, and students throughout their academic journey—transforming how higher education institutions operate in the digital age.

    https://scholarlysoftware.com
    אתר אינטרנט
    2023
    שנת הקמה
    15
    מספר עובדים
    המטה הראשי

    קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

    הירשם למשכורות מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

    אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

    משרות מובילות

      לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Scholarly Software

    חברות קשורות

    • Stripe
    • Flipkart
    • LinkedIn
    • Google
    • Amazon
    • ראה את כל החברות ➜

    משאבים נוספים