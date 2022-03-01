ספריית חברות
Schindler Elevator
Schindler Elevator משכורות

המשכורת של Schindler Elevator נעה בין $85,425 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $156,800 עבור מנהל פרויקט ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Schindler Elevator. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/15/2025

אנליסט עסקי
$97.3K
מנהל פרויקט
$157K
מהנדס תוכנה
$85.4K

אדריכל פתרונות
$111K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Schindler Elevator הוא מנהל פרויקט at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $156,800. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Schindler Elevator הוא $104,053.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Schindler Elevator

