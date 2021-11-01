ספריית חברות
Savvas Learning
Savvas Learning משכורות

המשכורת של Savvas Learning נעה בין $89,760 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור קופירייטר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $156,215 עבור מכירות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Savvas Learning. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/15/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $95K

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

קופירייטר
$89.8K
מנהל מוצר
Median $131K

מכירות
$156K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Savvas Learning הוא מכירות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $156,215. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Savvas Learning הוא $113,050.

משאבים נוספים