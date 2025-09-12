ספריית חברות
Santander
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Santander משכורות

המשכורת של Santander נעה בין $27,604 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מדען נתונים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $355,215 עבור יועץ ניהולי ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Santander. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/15/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
רואה חשבון
$31.9K
מדען נתונים
$27.6K
אנליסט פיננסי
$32.3K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
בנקאי השקעות
$59.4K
יועץ ניהולי
$355K
מנהל מוצר
$76.2K
מהנדס תוכנה
$43.1K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$218K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Santander הוא יועץ ניהולי at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $355,215. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Santander הוא $51,236.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Santander

חברות קשורות

  • Netflix
  • Lyft
  • Spotify
  • Airbnb
  • Roblox
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים