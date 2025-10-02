פיצוי מנהל תוכנית טכנית in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area ב-Sandia National Labs מגיע ל-$205K ל-year עבור Distinguished Member of Technical Staff. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area מגיעה ל-$200K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Sandia National Labs. עדכון אחרון: 10/2/2025
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Distinguished Member of Technical Staff
$205K
$193K
$0
$12K
חברה
שם הדרגה
שנות ניסיון
תגמול כולל
