Sandia National Labs מנהל תוכנית טכנית שכר בAlbuquerque-Santa Fe Area

פיצוי מנהל תוכנית טכנית in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area ב-Sandia National Labs מגיע ל-$205K ל-year עבור Distinguished Member of Technical Staff. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area מגיעה ל-$200K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Sandia National Labs. עדכון אחרון: 10/2/2025

ממוצע תגמול לפי רמה
הוסף תגמולהשווה רמות
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Distinguished Member of Technical Staff
$205K
$193K
$0
$12K
$160K

הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Sandia National Labs?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל תוכנית טכנית ב-Sandia National Labs in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $209,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Sandia National Labs עבור תפקיד מנהל תוכנית טכנית in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area הוא $200,000.

