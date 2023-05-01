מדריך חברות
Safe Security
Safe Security משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Safe Security נע בין $59,467 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$172,354 עבור מהנדס מכירות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Safe Security. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/15/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $59.5K
מדען נתונים
$164K
מנהל מוצר
$71.9K

מהנדס מכירות
$172K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Safe Security הוא מהנדס מכירות at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $172,354. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Safe Security הוא $118,021.

