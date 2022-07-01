מדריך חברות
Sability
    Selecting and implementing a Human Capital Management (HCM) system is not easy. Without a properly framed strategy, organizations can invest significant time and money in systems that do not solve their problems. There are disconnects – either in how the system works, how people use the system, or in reporting tangible return on investment. HCM systems should be the central source of employee information, but when they fall short, it can result in significant tangible and opportunity costs for your organization.At Sability, we address these issues. We were founded by a group of HCM industry professionals who saw a better way to select, implement, and maintain systems. For almost twenty years, Sability consultants have ensured that organizations get the most from their HCM system. Our proprietary technology and exceptional project management ensure that our high performance standards are achieved. Our clients benefit from our expertise, often gaining functionality beyond their expectations, through a seamless process that practically eliminates any business disruption. As organizations adapt, their corporate strategy often changes. Organizations that are honing or redefining their business strategy should consider the impact on managing their workforce and use their WFM system to effectively adjust management practices.

    http://www.sability.com
    1992
    150
    $10M-$50M
