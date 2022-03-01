מדריך חברות
Ryanair
Ryanair משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Ryanair נע בין $23,880 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מעצב מוצר בקצה התחתון ל-$140,295 עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Ryanair. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/14/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $56.4K
מגייס
Median $41K
אנליסט עסקי
$34.7K

מדען נתונים
$34K
מעצב מוצר
$23.9K
מנהל מוצר
$140K
תפעול הכנסות
$76.3K
אדריכל פתרונות
$107K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Ryanair הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $140,295. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Ryanair הוא $48,739.

