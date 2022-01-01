ספריית חברות
Roper Technologies משכורות

המשכורת של Roper Technologies נעה בין $2,902 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור שירות לקוחות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $149,250 עבור ארכיטקט פתרונות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Roper Technologies. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/18/2025

$160K

אנליסט עסקי
$63.3K
שירות לקוחות
$2.9K
מדען נתונים
$124K

מעצב מוצר
$80.4K
מהנדס תוכנה
$122K
ארכיטקט פתרונות
$149K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Roper Technologies הוא ארכיטקט פתרונות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $149,250. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Roper Technologies הוא $101,400.

