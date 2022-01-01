ספריית חברות
Roche
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Roche משכורות

המשכורת של Roche נעה בין $19,638 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור שירות לקוחות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $331,500 עבור פיתוח תאגידי ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Roche. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/18/2025

$160K

קבלו שכר הוגן, לא תשחקו איתכם

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות עבודה והשגנו בקביעות העלאות של 30,000$+ (לפעמים 300,000$+). קבלו משא ומתן על השכר שלכם או את ה קורות החיים שלכם לבדיקה על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים זאת מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Software Engineer I $137K
Senior Software Engineer $200K
Staff Software Engineer $200K
Principal Software Engineer $290K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מדען נתונים
Data Scientist I $118K
Data Scientist II $160K
Senior Data Scientist $170K

ביוסטטיסטיקאי

מנהל מוצר
Median $196K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
מהנדס מכונות
Median $133K
מהנדס ביו-רפואי
Median $100K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $304K
מנהל פרויקט
Median $156K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
Median $165K
רואה חשבון
$25.5K
תפעול עסקי
$35.7K
מנהל תפעול עסקי
$177K
אנליסט עסקי
$199K
פיתוח תאגידי
$332K
שירות לקוחות
$19.6K
מנהל מדעי נתונים
$264K
אנליסט פיננסי
$131K
משאבי אנוש
$206K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$71.6K
יועץ ניהולי
$85.8K
שיווק
$212K
מעצב מוצר
$69.5K
מנהל תוכנית
$209K
מכירות
$136K
מהנדס מכירות
$92.5K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$161K
ארכיטקט פתרונות
$98.2K
כותב טכני
$48K
חוקר UX
$101K
משקיע הון סיכון
$176K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at Roche is פיתוח תאגידי at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $331,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Roche is $158,126.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Roche

חברות קשורות

  • Wayfair
  • Fitbit
  • Sony
  • Duolingo
  • Logitech
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים