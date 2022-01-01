מדריך חברות
Rite Aid
Rite Aid משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Rite Aid נע בין $33,446 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור שירות לקוחות בקצה התחתון ל-$271,350 עבור מנהל תוכנית בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Rite Aid. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/21/2025

$160K

פיתוח עסקי
$258K
שירות לקוחות
$33.4K
מנהל מדעי נתונים
$179K

מדען נתונים
$80.4K
משאבי אנוש
$86.6K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$62.1K
משפטי
$251K
רופא
$83.3K
מעצב מוצר
$174K
מנהל תוכנית
$271K
מכירות
$39.8K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$241K
מהנדס תוכנה
$66.2K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$206K
אדריכל פתרונות
$164K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Rite Aid הוא מנהל תוכנית at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $271,350. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Rite Aid הוא $164,175.

