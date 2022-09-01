מדריך חברות
Riskonnect
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Riskonnect משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Riskonnect נע בין $25,556 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מדען נתונים בקצה התחתון ל-$128,627 עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Riskonnect. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/21/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $86K
אנליסט עסקי
$58.8K
שירות לקוחות
$88.2K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
מדען נתונים
$25.6K
מנהל מוצר
$129K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Riskonnect הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $128,627. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Riskonnect הוא $86,000.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Riskonnect

חברות קשורות

  • Uber
  • Databricks
  • Stripe
  • Square
  • Pinterest
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים