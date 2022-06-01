ספריית חברות
Rise People
Rise People משכורות

המשכורת של Rise People נעה בין $40,079 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור קופי רייטר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $118,286 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Rise People. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/18/2025

$160K

קופי רייטר
$40.1K
מנהל מוצר
$60.8K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $96K

מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $118K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Rise People הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $118,286. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Rise People הוא $78,387.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Rise People

