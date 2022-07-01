ספריית חברות
Ridgeline
Ridgeline משכורות

המשכורת של Ridgeline נעה בין $93,465 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מעצב מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $241,200 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Ridgeline. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/29/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $164K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

שירות לקוחות
$206K
משאבי אנוש
$123K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

מעצב מוצר
$93.5K
מנהל מוצר
$141K
אנליסט אבטחת מידע
$169K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$241K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Ridgeline הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $241,200. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Ridgeline הוא $164,000.

משאבים נוספים

