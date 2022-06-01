ספריית חברות
Ricoh USA
Ricoh USA משכורות

המשכורת של Ricoh USA נעה בין $26,547 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור טכנולוג מידע ברמה הנמוכה לבין $310,440 עבור מנהל תוכנית טכנית ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Ricoh USA. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/29/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $100K
מהנדס חומרה
$109K
טכנולוג מידע
$26.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

שיווק
$57.8K
מנהל פרויקט
$92.5K
מהנדס מכירות
$30.2K
אדריכל פתרונות
$221K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$310K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Ricoh USA הוא מנהל תוכנית טכנית at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $310,440. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Ricoh USA הוא $96,268.

משאבים נוספים

