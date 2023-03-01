ספריית חברות
Rice University
Rice University משכורות

המשכורת של Rice University נעה בין $32,000 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $97,013 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Rice University. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/29/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $32K

מדען מחקר

מהנדס כימיה
Median $36K

מהנדס מחקר

מדען נתונים
Median $40K

Research Assistant
Median $40K
עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי
$48.1K
מהנדס ביו-רפואי
$51.7K
אנליסט נתונים
$58.8K
אנליסט פיננסי
$77.4K
מהנדס גיאולוגי
$66.7K
מהנדס מכונות
$34.8K
מעצב מוצר
$79.6K
מנהל מוצר
$97K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Rice University הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $97,013. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Rice University הוא $49,910.

