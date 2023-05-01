ספריית חברות
Ribbon Health
Ribbon Health משכורות

המשכורת של Ribbon Health נעה בין $149,250 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $248,750 עבור מדען נתונים ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Ribbon Health.

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
מנהל מוצר
Median $155K
מדען נתונים
$249K
מהנדס תוכנה
$149K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Ribbon Health הוא מדען נתונים at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $248,750. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Ribbon Health הוא $155,000.

משאבים נוספים

