ספריית חברות
Rhombus Power
Rhombus Power משכורות

המשכורת של Rhombus Power נעה בין $115,000 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור משאבי אנוש ברמה הנמוכה לבין $216,075 עבור מנהל מדע נתונים ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Rhombus Power. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/29/2025

מדען נתונים
Median $180K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $121K
משאבי אנוש
Median $115K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
מנהל מדע נתונים
$216K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Rhombus Power הוא מנהל מדע נתונים at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $216,075. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Rhombus Power הוא $150,625.

משאבים נוספים

