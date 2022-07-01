ספריית חברות
Rho
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Rho משכורות

המשכורת של Rho נעה בין $100,500 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מעצב מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $201,000 עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Rho. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/29/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $201K

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

אנליסט נתונים
$121K
אנליסט פיננסי
$172K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
מעצב מוצר
$101K
מנהל מוצר
$139K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Rho הוא מהנדס תוכנה עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $201,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Rho הוא $139,300.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Rho

חברות קשורות

  • Pinterest
  • Square
  • Lyft
  • Facebook
  • Coinbase
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/rho/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.