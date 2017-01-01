ספריית חברות
    • אודות

    Rhino Sports & Entertainment Services delivers premier event staffing solutions with a dual focus on comprehensive security and exceptional customer service. We partner with venues and universities across the nation to create safe, welcoming environments for attendees. Our highly trained professionals uphold the highest standards while representing your brand values. With national reach and local expertise, Rhino is your trusted partner for seamless event operations and positive guest experiences.

    rhinosportsandentertainment.com
    אתר אינטרנט
    2012
    שנת הקמה
    316
    מספר עובדים
    המטה הראשי

