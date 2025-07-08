ספריית חברות
RHI Magnesita משכורות

המשכורת של RHI Magnesita נעה בין $41,039 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $170,661 עבור מנהל פרויקט ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של RHI Magnesita. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/29/2025

מהנדס בקרה
$111K
מנהל פרויקט
$171K
מהנדס תוכנה
$41K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-RHI Magnesita הוא מנהל פרויקט at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $170,661. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-RHI Magnesita הוא $110,550.

