Rhenus משכורות

המשכורת של Rhenus נעה בין $40,200 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אדריכל פתרונות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $92,772 עבור מנהל מדע נתונים ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Rhenus. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/29/2025

רואה חשבון
$43.3K
אנליסט נתונים
$53.3K
מנהל מדע נתונים
$92.8K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
מהנדס תוכנה
$59.5K
אדריכל פתרונות
$40.2K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Rhenus הוא מנהל מדע נתונים at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $92,772. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Rhenus הוא $53,251.

